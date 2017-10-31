29-year-old Kehinde Ariyo, who allegedly defiled an 85-year-old woman in Ilesa, Osun State was paraded yesterday at the State’s Police headquarters.

According to the State’s Commissioner of Police, Fimihan Adeoye, the old woman sustained serious injury when she was being defiled by the suspect before she passed out. He further disclosed that the woman was later resuscitated at a hospital and responding to treatment.

The suspect who said the woman offered her a place to sleep in her house till morning after he pleaded with her that he needs a place to sleep in since he was coming from a night party, said;