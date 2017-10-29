My two-year-old eager to become singer –DJ Neptune

These days it seems most entertainers around the world are no longer patient enough for their children to hit puberty before they hit the limelight. DJ Neptune just disclosed that his two-year-old is already a star in the making.

In a chat with Saturday Beats, the disc jockey said that his daughter is showing signs that she would become an entertainer.

“My two-year-old daughter loves music a lot and whenever I am in my studio at home recording or listening to music, she walks in and grabs the microphone. She knows the right buttons to turn on the equipment and she keeps saying play the music. Whatever she wants to become in life is fine,” he said.

Known to rarely appear at events with his wife, DJ Neptune gave reasons for his actions. “Sometimes, if my wife feels like coming out, we go to events together but you would hardly see pictures of us together because we are both very private people. She is not the typical ‘Lagos girl’ that wants to be on every red carpet. It is part of what attracted me to her in the first instance.

“Aside the love we share, she is a very passionate person who loves my job. She always wants to make me happy. There is bound to be misunderstanding but we took a covenant to be man and wife, so regardless of what happens, we just have to weather the storm together. You have to keep pride away and keep the ship sailing. But when it comes to rendering apologies, it normally depends on who looked for trouble first. Most times, I tend to be the one to apologise to her by teasing her or cracking jokes to make her laugh,” he said.

Source: Punch

