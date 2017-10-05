Update On Davido’s Alleged Involvement In Tagbo’s Death

The mystery surrounding the death of Davido’s friend, Tagbo has taken a different turn as an anonymous source has spoken.

The source who spoke to Pulse on Thursday, October 5, 2017, said Tagbo and his friends, Davido inclusive were in the club when they decided to play a drinking game.

According to source, the winner of the drinking contest was going to win a brand new iPhone 8 and the sum of 200,000 Naira. A game which didn’t end well as Tagbo passed out.

After he passed out, I think…I don’t know what happened…the CCTV showed that Davido was asking him to come into his car but I think they he (Tagbo) didn’t want to enter into Davido’s car, then they forced him into his own car…then there was this blackout. Now they don’t want to tell us how he got to the hospital. That is the question. How did he get to the hospital? Because the police met his car and his body in the hospital with no one.

Pulse asked the source where was the corpse of Tagbo was found and he said

They said his body was found outside the hospital, about three men putting on face cap, they dropped him outside the hospital and drove off. Why didn’t Davido call the police or anybody to report? We won’t know about anything if not for social media. Now all of them are running for their names. I understand streets, nobody wants to be in wahala, but Davido is a celebrity, what was he running for, nobody will accuse you of anything. Just let us know what happened when the autopsy will tell us whats up! I don’t know why everybody is just avoiding him like they are not his friends.

The anonymous source also said that the Davido went to the office Lagos Sate Commissioner of the Police yesterday night, Wednesday, October 4, 2017 to give his own version of events. He also claims that Davido’s manager, Asa Asika was allegedly arrested with his workers and brought to the Lion Building at CMS where the The Nigeria Police Area ‘A’ Command is located.

According to our source, Davido told the police that he left Tagbo at the shisha room, of the night club where they drank. Davido tried getting him to his car but he didn’t want to join him, which was the last time he saw him.

The source confirmed that Tagbo’s corpse was dumped at the General Hospital on the Island.

Pulse reached out to Davido’s manager Asa Askika to comment on this story. He declined.

This new twist to the mysterious death of Tagbo is coming two days after Nollywood actress, Caroline Danjuma first announced his death, accusing Davido of being involved.

