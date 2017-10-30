Warri Pastor, Prophet Fufeyin gifts his wife N30million for her birthday (Photos)

For her birthday gift, Anthonia Fufeyin, the wife of the General Overseer of Mercyland Church Warri, Delta State, Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin got N30million from him.

Photos of the gift session shared on the preacher’s official Facebook handle came with this caption;

“The Bible admonishes us in Ephesians 5:25 “Husbands Love your Wife even as Jesus Loves the Church” To demonstrate this Love for our Mama, Prophet Jeremiah O. Fufeyin in the presence of all congregation and viewers of MercyTv gave Mama the Sum of 30 Million Naira (30,000,000) to celebrate her BIRTHDAY.

Indeed Love is in the demonstration of Acts and not just in Spoken Words.”

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: