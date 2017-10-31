Watch Victor Moses’ Road To Recovery After Hamstring Injury

Super Eagles winger and Chelsea star, Victor Moses shared videos of himself taking part in exercise routines as he steps up recovery from hamstring injury.

The 26-year-old has been sidelined after he picked up a hamstring injury in the 2-1 defeat by Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park earlier this month.

Captioning one of the videos he shared via Instagram, the Nigerian footballer wrote: ‘Another day of hard work getting there slowly ?? thanks for all of your messages of support #CFC

Watch the videos below:

Putting the work in will be back soon! #roadtorecovery A post shared by Victor Moses (@victormoses) on Oct 30, 2017 at 6:22am PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ba6Utq_ANto/

source: Instagram

