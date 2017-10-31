Tuesday , 31 October 2017

Watch How Wizkid Was Welcomed As He Stormed His Childhood Area In Surulere

Olayinka October 31, 2017

Wizkid stormed his childhood area, Surulere, Lagos and received much love from his brothers. Wizkid who was born and bred in Surulere has never been shy of his childhood and upbringing, Many of his songs highlight his background and his love for the ghetto.

 

He was received with cheers from the old and young in the hood who found it awesome to be close to their neighborhood’s biggest musical export.

He shared the photos and videos and in one captioned ‘Home’.

Here are the photos he shared on social media:

A post shared by Wizkid (@wizkidayo) on

 

Ghetto loving ❤️

A post shared by Wizkid (@wizkidayo) on

source: Instagram

