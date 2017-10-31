Watch How Wizkid Was Welcomed As He Stormed His Childhood Area In Surulere

Wizkid stormed his childhood area, Surulere, Lagos and received much love from his brothers. Wizkid who was born and bred in Surulere has never been shy of his childhood and upbringing, Many of his songs highlight his background and his love for the ghetto.

He was received with cheers from the old and young in the hood who found it awesome to be close to their neighborhood’s biggest musical export.

He shared the photos and videos and in one captioned ‘Home’.

Here are the photos he shared on social media:

A post shared by Wizkid (@wizkidayo) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:21am PDT

Ghetto loving ❤️ A post shared by Wizkid (@wizkidayo) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

source: Instagram

