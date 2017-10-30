Monday , 30 October 2017

‘I went to synagogue to seek help for my late mother when she was ill, not for spiritual deliverance’ – Jim Iyke explains synagogue deliverance

Jo Daniel October 30, 2017

In September, 2013, a video of Jim Iyke receiving deliverance at TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church went viral on the internet. The church also explained on their Facebook page how the evil spirit tormenting him for years, manifested during deliverance and how he got delivered from it.

Years after, Jim explains in a recent interview with Channels TV, why he went to Synangogue Church that faithful day.  According to him, he did it all for his late mother who was ill at that time, and urgently needed a cure. He went on to say while about to leave the church premises, he was touched by the pastor and what transpired after that is unexplainable to him.

Watch below the interview from 4:29mins…

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog

