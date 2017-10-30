Wife of Senator Danjuma Goje is dead

Wife of Senator Danjuma Goje, representing Gombe State has been confirmed dead, this was confirmed in a statement released by her son, Ahmed Mohammed, the former first lady of Gombe State died in the United States of America after a long battle with an undisclosed illness.

The brief statement reads:

“With gratitude to Allah (SWT), I regret to announce the death of Her Excellency, Hajiya Yelwa Danjuma Goje, Wife of the former Governor of Gombe State, Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje. Aged 55, she died in a Hospital in the United States of America. She is survived by her husband, Senator Goje, six children, 10 grandchildren, many relatives, supporters and admirers’.

Source: ( Linda Ikeji )

