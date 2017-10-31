Wife seeks divorce after her husband fail to feed her

A housewife, Fatima Muazu, on Tuesday begged a Minna Sharia Court to dissolve her marriage to Hassan Danshalele for an alleged constant beating.

Fatima also told the court that her husband no longer provides food in the house as the head of the family.

“My husband doesn’t feed me and he is also in the habit of beating me all the time.

“The hardship I pass through in his house is just too much for me.

“I cannot endure it anymore, and that is why I am pleading with this court to help me out by dissolving this marriage,” she added

Danshalele, however, denied his wife’s allegations, saying he had always done his best to cater for her.

He maintained that he still loved his wife and would not want them to go their separate ways.

The judge, Ahmed Bima, urged the couple to give peace a chance and try to settle their differences, as marriage required a lot of patience and understanding.

He adjourned the case until November 13 for a report of settlement.

“I will give you the chance to try and win back the love of your wife. You are to come back and inform the court of the outcome of your reconciliatory efforts,” he said.

Source: ( NAN )

