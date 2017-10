Nigerian singer, Wizkid is one of the brighter music stars we know today and he continues to show the world that he is indeed a star boy.

The young ‘Fela’ took to his Instagram page moments ago to share a lovely photo of himself inside a Rolls Royce ride and the location for the photo was tagged at Surulere, Lagos.

We think the singer lowkey just acquired the new ride.

Source – 36ng

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: