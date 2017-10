Wizkid Asked An Upcoming Producer To Send Him The Beat He Made On Twitter (See Their Chat)

Nigerian & International superstar, Wizkid is definitely one of those music acts that loves to give the younger generation a chance.

An upcoming producer tweeted the link to a snippet of a beat he made to the singer and wished that he could jump on it.

Surprisingly, the singer responded to the tweet and asked him to send the beat. We can’t wait to hear what Wizkid would do to the beat.

See their conversation below:-

Source: Naijaloaded

