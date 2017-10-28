Woman Who Chopped Off Her Husbands man-hood After He Tried To r*pe Her Faces Attempted Murder Charge

A woman who hacked off her drunk husband’s man-hood when he tried to r*pe her in front of their children is facing attempted murder charges.

The enraged wife, not named in local media, told police her husband named as R. Ravinder had come home after a lunchtime drinking session and began to grope her.

She says she grabbed a kitchen knife and sliced off his private parts, say investigators in Sirisedu, India.

Ravinder, 40, is reported to be recovering in hospital, but local media did not report whether surgeons were able to reattach his severed manhood.

A local police chief told Indian media: ‘The incident took place when Ravinder was harassing the woman after getting drunk.

‘Neighbours told us that the couple often fought whenever Ravinder came home drunk.

Unable to bear the harassment, she took a knife and chopped off his man-hood.

We have filed a case under section 307 of IPC (attempt to murder) against the woman ‘Ravinder is now being treated at a government hospital in Jammikunta.’

But his wife remains defiant, saying she acted in self-defence. She told local media that her husband harassed her sexually every time he got drunk .

Source – Juliablaise

