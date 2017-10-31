Woman Found Dead Opposite Deeper Life Church in Imo State (Photo)

The body of a young Nigerian woman has been found dead opposite a Deeper Life Church in Imo state leaving many people in shock. The Imo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of an unidentified female adult corpse deposited at Sydeny Memorial Mortuary, Mbutu, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area.

The deceased, fair in complexion, slim in size, dressed in a flowering gown, was found dead on the 24th of October, 2017 at the grass verge along Mbutu, Enyiogugu Aboh Mbaise road opposite Deeper Life Church, Aronta .

All efforts to identify the corpse or trace the relatives proved abortive.

Members of the public whose relative(s) is missing and have not been seen, are by this press release advised to go to Sydeny Memorial Mortuary, Mbutu for identification.

SP ANDREW ENWEREM

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FOR: COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

IMO STATE

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: