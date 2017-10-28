Woman slices throat of her sister for having s*x with her husband

A mother-of-four has had her throat slit and her hand severed by her younger sister, who had been having an affair with her husband.

Sabah Khan, 27, slaughtered her 34-year-old sister, Saima, in a frenzied attack at the home they shared with the rest of the family in Luton, England.

The home where the sisters lived with their parents, the victim’s husband and their four young children, has now gone on the market for £360,000 following the incident.

The savage attack, according to Daily Mail UK, was carried out on a night when other members of the family attended a funeral at a local mosque.

Police sent to the scene initially investigated claims a burglar had broken into the property and carried out the killing but eight days later detectives arrested Sabah after a bloodstained knife was recovered from a bin bag in her bedroom.

