Anglican priests campaign for PDP over Anambra election (Photos/Video)

There was total shock yesterday after Anglican Priests campaigned for PDP in Ogidi , Anambra State.

They were campaigning for former vice president Alex Ekwueme’s daughter, who is running alongside Obaze.

There is always this thick line between religion and politics, this sparked outrage online with Nigerians alleging that they aren’t the ones talking but money. Photos and Video below or here

Watch video below;

