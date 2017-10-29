I Once Worked In A Funeral Company – Nollywood Actress

Talented Nigerian actress, Remi Surutu has revealed some interesting details about her life many people do not know about.

Nollywood actress, Remi Surutu has revealed in an interview that she worked as a mortician or undertaker at a funeral service company to make money.

The talented actress revealed this in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES in Lagos on Wednesday.

She said: “I kicked off my acting career in 1985 with the classic TV series “Village Headmaster” and “Sparks”. My first paycheck as an actress was N35 for my role in the movie “Sparks.” I also earned N75 for my role in “Village Headmaster.”

I then took a break from acting to work as a mortician at the popular funeral service company, Ebony Caskets. I returned to the Nigerian film industry after a few years.”

Having starred in over a 100 movies, Ms. Oshodi said she has paid her dues.

“One of the things I am grateful for in my career is longevity and continued relevance.

“I also think the fact that my parents exposed me to the best of education has made me the woman that I am today. I always tell people that the greatest gift you can give your child is a solid education.

“If I were an illiterate, I am sure we won’t be having this interview because I will be unable to express myself. I know that a lot of people are surprised whenever they discover that I can speak good English. I don’t blame them though, I guess that because I am a Yoruba actress, some feel I may be a dropout or unable to express myself in English.”

Back in July, the pretty actress lost her daughter, Elizabeth, to sickle cell anemia. Getting her to speak about her daughter’s last moments was not easy.

She however, revealed that she intends to immortalise her daughter very soon.