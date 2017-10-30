Wow! Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line raked in ‘$72million in just one month

Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty line achieved a major instant success due to the quality of her product. The 29-year-old star’s line of cosmetics earned her a whopping ‘$72 million in media value in one month after it launched.

As WWD reports, her brand racked up invaluable earned Media Value, a marketing metric that evaluates the worth of a product in social terms and in a short period of time.

The company recorded $72.0 million in earned media value, beating out long-established labels like NYX ($51.5 million), Benefit ($48.1 million) and Urban Decay ($37.0 million).

The brand’s ‘Media value’ includes the amount of money the brand’s earned from free advertising from social media exposure and press, according to a description from Newsweek on Friday.

The Fenty Beauty line which debuted September 9 boasts of 40 foundation shades, a collection of cosmic lipglosses, first class brushes and many more.

Source: WWD

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: