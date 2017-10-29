Yemi Osinbajo is a liar – Femi Fani Kayode

Former Aviation minister and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Femi Fani-Kayode has accused Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of lying against former president Goodluck Jonathan.

In a tweet on Saturday Fani-Kayode described Osinbajo as an unrepentant liar.

The tweet reads:

According to @ProfOsinbajo, @GEJonathan "doled out 100 billion naira and $295 million in 2 weeks just before the 2015 elections".This is false.The VP has turned himself into a pernicious and unrepentant liar and a peddler of falsehood just for a tiny morsel at Buhari's table. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 28, 2017

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: