Yemi Osinbajo is a liar – Femi Fani Kayode

Former Aviation minister and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Femi Fani-Kayode has accused Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of lying against former president Goodluck Jonathan.
In a tweet on Saturday Fani-Kayode described Osinbajo as an unrepentant liar.
The tweet reads:
According to @ProfOsinbajo, @GEJonathan "doled out 100 billion naira and $295 million in 2 weeks just before the 2015 elections".This is false.The VP has turned himself into a pernicious and unrepentant liar and a peddler of falsehood just for a tiny morsel at Buhari's table.
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 28, 2017
Source: ( Punch Newspaper )