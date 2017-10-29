Sunday , 29 October 2017

Yemi Osinbajo is a liar – Femi Fani Kayode

Tope Alabi October 29, 2017

Former Aviation minister and a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Femi Fani-Kayode has accused Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of lying against former president Goodluck Jonathan.

In a tweet on Saturday Fani-Kayode described Osinbajo as an unrepentant liar.

The tweet reads:

Source: ( Punch Newspaper )

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

Meet father of British-Nigerian Boxer, Anthony Joshua

British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua and his Nigerian dad, Robert Joshua posed for a photograph after …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch_in_footer in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946