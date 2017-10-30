21-year-old Nigerian lady, Nwafor Eurel has narrated how a man brought thugs with him and allegedly defiled her in Alaba.

All efforts to get justice has proved abortive as the man continues bribing police officers according to her.

She shared photo a photo of the man and videos of her narrating her ordeal and wrote;

“MY NAME IS NWAFOR EUREL ON AUGUST 26 2017 I WAS SEXUALLY DEFILLED BY A PARTICULAR MAN MR TONY,WHO IS ALSO A MUDERER ND ALL EFFORTS TO BRING THIS MAN TO BOOK HAS PROOVED ABBORTIVE BECAUSE THIS MAN KEEPS BRIBING ALL THE POLICESTATION FROM THE DPO OJO STATION UP TO THE ZONE 2 POLICESTATION OBALANDE PLEASE HELP ME,THIS CRIMINAL ALSO COLLECTED ALL MA PROPERTIES PLEASE PLEASE

#please help me bring this mr Tony to justice he is a defiler”

Watch her videos here

here

