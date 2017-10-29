Yul Edochie declares running mate for Anambra polls

Son of Popular Nollywood Actor, Pete Edochie and the Democratic People’s Congress (DPC) governorship candidate for Anambra State, Yul Edochie, has unveiled his running mate for the November 18 Anambra State gubernatorial election.

The running mate is a Staffordshire University of England-trained Mechatronics Engineer, Emeka Okonkwo.

Unveiling his deputy at the Central School field, Umunnachi, in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State, the the son of legendary actor Pete Edochie, promised to operate an all-inclusive government, emphasizing that job creation would form a major part of his administration.

Addressing the crowd who thronged the venue, Emeka Okonkwo, also a graduate of Mechanical and Production Engineer of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, corroborated the DPC governorship candidate’s stance on governance.