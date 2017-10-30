Yvonne Nelson Gives Birth to Baby Girl With Mystery ‘Husband’



Yvonne Nelson is now a new mum, Nkonkonsana is reporting.

According to the news outlet, the Ghanaian actress allegedly gave birth to a baby girl at an unnamed facility in Accra, Ghana, on October 29, and the news outlet claimed that the father of the child, who is not a Ghanaian, was also present during the birth.

The news of the actress’ pregnancy first surfaced in July after news outlets alleged that she had tied the knot with a mystery partner, and that claims seemed backed up by the actress’ earlier statement to BBC, in which she said that she would get married in 2017.

“This year, I’ll be getting married this year,” she was quoted to have told BBC’s Veronique Edwards, though she did not give details about the planned wedding.

In October, more news that she was heavy with baby surfaced after folks confirmed that she was staying away from public eye. Though some of her colleagues in the industry dismissed the news as a lie, the actress herself never addressed the rumour.

However, in a SnapChat video earlier this month, fans noted that she had added so much weight, and she reportedly told one of them, “Charley I know, I know, I know am looking big I am looking fat I know. I know, I know I am aware. I know.”

On her Instagram, she often reposted old photos from her archive to keep up conversation on her page and never expressly denied the news that she was with a child.

Now, Nkonkonsana reports that the multi-award winning star has finally welcomed a daughter. This baby is said to be ‘light-skinned’ as the actress’ partner. The outlet went further to add that Nelson has been discharged from the hospital and is currently recuperating at her home in Ghana.

Hopefully, she will address her fans this time?

Until then, congratulations to her!

Source – Nkonkonsa.

