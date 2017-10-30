Monday , 30 October 2017

Yvonne Nelson Reportedly Welcomes Baby Girl

Olayinka October 30, 2017

there was a report earlier that Yvonne Nelson is reportedly heavily pregnant and might deliver anytime soon.

Well, Rumours have also surfaced that the actress welcomed her first child at a health facility in Accra in the early hours of Sunday, October 29, 2017.

It’s worthy to note that Yvonne’s Baby Girl is light-skinned, which of course indicates that her baby daddy is also light-skinned, probably not a Ghanaian.

According close sources, Yvonne’s baby daddy was right by her side at the hospital to welcome their daughter.

Yvonne and her daughter are strong and they have reportedly been discharged from the hospital. They are currently sharing some special private family moments at home.

source: 36ng

 

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

‘I went to synagogue to seek help for my late mother when she was ill, not for spiritual deliverance’ – Jim Iyke explains synagogue deliverance

In September, 2013, a video of Jim Iyke receiving deliverance at TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch_in_footer in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946