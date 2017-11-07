42 Boko Haram Insurgents Killed By Nigerian Soldiers

Nigerian soldiers and hunters have reportedly killed off as many as forty-two members of the deadly Boko Haram insurgent sect in Adamawa.

It has been revealed that as many as 42 members of the Boko Haram insurgents were feared killed following a fierce battle between them and a combined Nigerian Military who were supported by hunters and vigilantes in Gulak, headquarters of Madagali local government of Adamawa state.

According to Vanguard, the fierce battles lasted for more than three hours before the Nigerian troops supported by hunters and vigilantes pushed the insurgents back to their enclave.

Members of the dreaded Boko Haram sect had in the wee hours of Monday launched a night attack, with heavy gun shots in an attempt to override Nigerian troops.

In a telephone chat, Tuesday’s morning the state governor, Sen. Muhammadu Jibrilla confirmed that,’’ Nigerian Army supported by local hunters rolled back the invading terrorists in Gulak.

‘’Though the areas are under Chibok Brigade, but I did call for minute by minute report on what is happening over there. God is giving victory to our security and hunters.

‘’And as at about 4:00 am, Monday normalcy has been restored,’’ the governor has said.

Local residents also confirmed the development, ‘’Our gallant local vigilantes and hunters supporting Nigerian troops have repelled the attack.

‘We slept on mountains and other hideouts but as I am talking to you this morning, already fleeing residents have begun to return to our houses.

‘I can’t give details of casualty, but I know one woman was killed by strayed bullet,’’ said a local resident who simple identified himself as David.

When contacted, the council chairman Mr Yusuf Muhammad could not also give casualty details ,but dismissed that soldiers were killed during the fierce battle.

‘’Well,it was a fierce battle and Nigerian troops,local hunters succeeded in repelling the attack.

‘’For now I don’t know the exact casualty figures and no soldier or hunters reported to have been killed,except one woman that was hit by strayed bullet.’’

It could be recalled that on Sunday,at least two civilians, a woman and her daughter were killed in a suicide bomb attack, when two male suicide bombers blew themselves in the same Gulak town.

Madagali was the last local government area that was recaptured from Boko Haram insurgents in 2015 and it shares border with Borno state and a stone throw to the Sambisa forest.