Bobrisky arrested in Lagos

According to reports, Bobrisky has been arrested by the Police in Lekki, Lagos on Tuesday Evening. It was said that his arrest is linked to his fight between him and serial entrepreneur Toyin Lawani., and him coming out as a gay..

Bobrisky had recently slandered Toyin via his Snapchat, after she called him a riff-raff during an interview, And yesterday too he came out plain that his a gay.

The real reason for this arrest is yet to be ascertained, but insiders reveal that Bobrisky will likely be transferred to Abuja, Wednesday morning.

Source: ( Instablog9ja)

