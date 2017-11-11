Buhari Appoints Senator’s Wife As DG Of NAFDAC

Professor Moji Adeyeye, the wife of Senator Olusola Adeyeye representing Osun Central constituency at the National Assembly, has been appointed as the DG of NAFDAC.

According to DailyPost , President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Professor Moji Christianah Adeyeye, wife of Senator Olusola Adeyeye (Osun Central) as the new Director-General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC.

Mrs. Adeyeye, founder of Drugs for AIDS and HIV Patients, a nonprofit organization committed to prevention, education, care and treatment of HIV/AIDS children in Nigeria, takes over from Mr. Ademola Andrew Magbojuri who was appointed as the Acting Director-General of NAFDAC in September.

Magbojuri had taken over from Mrs. Yetunde Oni, who attained the retirement age of 60 years in September and also served in the acting capacity for 18 months following the sack of Dr. Paul Orhii.

The new DG attended the University of Nigeria, obtaining a BSc in pharmaceutics in 1976, and went on to the University of Georgia where she obtained an M.S and a Ph.D. in pharmaceutics in 1985 and 1988.

Mrs. Adeyeye is a Professor of Pharmaceutics, Manufacturing Science and Drug Product Evaluation, College of Pharmacy, Roosevelt University, Schaumburg, IL and Chair, Department of Biopharmaceutical Sciences, College of Pharmacy, Roosevelt University, Schaumburg, IL.

She is the Chief Executive Officer of Elim Pediatric Pharmaceuticals Inc.