“I can travel from Lagos to Sokoto for d-ck” – Nigerian Lady reveals

A Nigerian Lady, simply identified as Tolu, with the Twitter Handle, @LadyToluu has declared she can go all-in-all for a man’s organ.

Writing on her Twitter timeline, the beautiful lady said: “I can travel from Lagos to Sokoto for d-ck.”

She continued, saying that no one should come to her TL, to spew rubbish at her, or to preach, “Nobody should come and tell me any f-cking rubbish on my TL”.

Her tweet has garnered over 312 retweets, and over 200 replies, and still counting.

..A Twitter user, Fuad, called her a fool, and a dirty dog, and she quickly clapped back at him, saying he was referring to his mother.

Another user, Ahmed, replied her as thus; “Congratulations. You have just won the award of the “Olosho of the Century”, then a user, identified as emmanuel, quickly replied Ahmed’s tweet; “You no get sense, you just gats abuse, travel from lagos to sokoto means she dey f-ck around???” Then Tolu, thanks Emmanuel for his support: “Just help me leave the bros. His reasoning capability isn’t very broad”

Nonye, had a different perspective, she feels Tolu shouldn’t be judged, as those even judging her, aren’t even as better as her: “See all of you judging her bcos her sin is different from y’alls sins! Anyway……”

Same with precious: “A tweet is not an endorsement. People say a lot of shii dey don’t mean. Awon castigators, like sey una no dey do pass. Silent oloshos”

Nella hilariously replied: “Why sokoto? Go farther naww.. like timbuktu or australia.”

Another user, showed her concenr, as Tolu has no idea how far Sokoto is from Lagos, she wrote; “Do you even know how far sokoto is? But you’ll go by air sha…abi?”

-Gistreel

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: