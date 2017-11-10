Davido Shades Caroline Danjuma In New Single “FIA”

Davido just released his highly anticipated single, titled “Fia,” and he dropped a shade for actress and girlfriend of late Tagbo, Caroline Danjuma in the song.

Davido had a face-off with Caroline Danjuma which resulted to police intervention for resolution.

The issue emanated from the Caroline Danjuma’s post, accusing Davido of being involved in Tagbo’s death.

The issue seem to have been resolved by the Nigerian police, with Davido vindicated and Caroline Danjuma embracing peace. But as expected, Davido addressed the issue on his latest single, Fia. His lyrics on the song, seem to be a shade to the beautiful actress. On the song, Davido said:

“Caroline save your drama I dont need it, (its) for the soap opera.

Holla holla Mr. Olopa I’m not hear to cause wahala o.

Hello diva save your drama, you don’t need it in your soap opera o….”

source: 36ng

