”If You Don’t Pay Your Tithes Curses will Follow You’ – Adeboye Reacts to Freeze’s stance on Tithing

Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God,has advised Christians on the dangers attached to none compliance to paying of tithe, He said this While reacting to controversial online personality, Daddy Freeze who said no Nigerian Prophet, Pastor or General Overseer is qualified to receive tithes from their members. Although he(Adeboye) didn’t quote any bible scripture, but he said that not paying of tithes will lead to divine curses.

“Avoid divine curse like a plaque, somebody show me something on the internet on the question of paying tithe or not and the fellow said tithe is suppose to be used to buy alcohol and drink in the church.

“Now you know who is talking, even mad people will not come to church to drink alcohol, no matter how crazy that fellow is, ask him to come to church and drink beer, he will tell you that he is not that crazy, because even in his madness, he knows that it is the house of God and he will refuse to do such thing. But this fellow said otherwise that tithe ought to be used to drink alcohol.

“I know who is talking and I did not want to worry myself about such person. But please do not let anybody get you into trouble by attracting God’s curse to yourself, please pay your tithe.

“I have said it before and I will say it again and again, if your physical father curses you, it can be cancelled by your spiritual father, if your spiritual father curses you, it can be cancelled by the General Overseer, if your general overseer curses you, you can fast and pray to your father in heaven but if God curses you, where will you go?”he asked.’’