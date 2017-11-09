Friday , 10 November 2017

The fabulous life of John Mikel Obi and how he spends his millions – See his $6 million mansion in London (Photos)

Nigerian footballer, John Mikel Obi Or Mikel John Obi (born 22nd April 1987) currently plays for Chinese club Tianjin TEDA in the Chinese Super League which he joined in January 2017 after a 10-year sojourn with Chelsea FC in England.

He is currently named one of Nigeria’s richest footballers and his net worth as at 2017 is estimated at $25million (N12.8 billion). His weekly salary is over 140,000 Euros (N55 million) which amounts to $6 million annually (N3.9 billion).

John Obi Mikel not only makes a lot of cash playing football but also from his endorsements like Pepsi and Samsung.

Here is how Mikel Obi spends his millions in photos:

Mikel owns a massive mansion in London worth $6 million which includes a

Swimming Pool • Jacuzzi • Home Cinema • Sports Room • Spa •

    Very good and usfull article. Thank you forsharing.

