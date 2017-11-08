FreeBobrisky trends on social media (See posts)

Sometime last night, we brought you reports that Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky got arrested in Lagos. (READ HERE)

We also added that the reason behind his arrest still remains unclear but sources say he was picked up by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID); the highest investigating arm of the Nigeria Police.

Just this morning and getting stronger as time goes by, is the the hashtag #FreeBobrisky, which is trending on social media.

Here’s what Nigerians are tweeting;

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: