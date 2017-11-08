Thursday , 9 November 2017

#FreeBobrisky trends on social media (See posts)

OGA November 8, 2017

Sometime last night, we brought you reports that Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky got arrested in Lagos. (READ HERE)

We also added that the reason behind his arrest still remains unclear but sources say he was picked up by operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (FCIID); the highest investigating arm of the Nigeria Police.

Just this morning and getting stronger as time goes by, is the the hashtag #FreeBobrisky, which is trending on social media.

Here’s what Nigerians are tweeting;

 

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Check Also

Student slits seven year-old pupil throat to allow postponement of exam

India arrested a teenager Wednesday for allegedly slitting the throat of a seven-year-old schoolmate in …

One comment

  1. louis
    November 8, 2017 at 3:25 pm

    nawa o! lets be watching

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch_in_footer in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946