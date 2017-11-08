Get in here! Buy a TECNO SPARK this season and these Luxurious gift items could be yours!

Loyal TECNO fans! Here is a treat for you this season that will surely Spark Up your holiday. Simply purchase the new TECNO Spark (1GB RAM) device and stand a chance to win mouth-watering gift items such as an LG double door refrigerator, 55-inch LCD television set, washing machine, electric kettles, Spark gift boxes, cash prizes and lots more.

Meanwhile every buyer of the TECNO Spark will be rewarded with instant gifts and a raffle draw for a chance to win any of the luxurious gift items.

See pictures of people smiling home with instant gifts. Remember, this is just an instant gift for everyone. Guys Get ready for the big prize.

TECNO Mobile which is well known for their philanthropical nature, is doing this activity tagged SPARK MEGA REWARD to reward its loyal customers this November. The activity will enable every Spark buyer to win any of the gifts mentioned above.

How do I participate in the TECNO Spark Mega Reward Promotion? Simple!

Walk into a TECNO selected retail store nearest to you.

Buy the TECNO Spark [1GB RAM Variant].

You will be given a raffle ticket which qualifies you for a chance to win one of the items listed above.

The more TECNO Spark device you buy, the better your chances of winning.

The promotion runs from the 1st of November to 30th of November 2017.

Winners will be selected via a raffle draw on the 5th of December. The process of the selection will be on our social media pages – Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

After which all the announced winners should go to the same outlet they purchased their TECNO Spark to claim their gifts starting from the 6th of December 2017.

What are you waiting for? Go get your TECNO Spark today for a retail price of N33,000 only and win all these exciting prizes.

Terms and Conditions apply.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: