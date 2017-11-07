A top government official rushing down for a talk show in East Africa has gruesomely lost his life in a disturbing accident scene.
Governor of Nyeri, Wahome Gakuru died in a ghastly motor accident in in Kabati on the Thika-Kenol highway.
The governor and his driver were rushed to Thika Level 5 Hospital and were set to be flown to Nairobi Hospital for further treatment.
Gakuru becomes the second Nyeri Governor to pass on while in office after the late Nderitu Gachagua who died last year in February at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London while undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.
Governor Gakuru, who is the former vision 2030 director, was travelling to Nairobi for a talk show on Inooro TV.
See images from the accident scene:
Source: Tori
10 thoughts on “Governor Dies In Fatal Motor Accident”
May his soul rest in perfect peace.
so sorry it really sad so touching, accept my condolences.
Amen may is gentle soul rest in perfect peace
life is a journey of which every living soul most attained. This late Governor, the good figures that he has made all are in vein but his love ones can remember him. The family of the disease are drawing the ties of pain. let every in the family and state at large must have the courage. may his gentle soul rest in peace.
death it was credit for everyone.we must pay it back. may God should let him rest in perfectly peace?
May his soul rest in peace
life comes and goes but one thing we must know isvyhat we must learn how to bear our loss
may his soul rest in peace.
May his gentle soul rest in peace Amen
it is very painful for a Governor to lose his life like that but may his soul rest in perfect peace Amen