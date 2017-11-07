Governor Dies In Fatal Motor Accident

A top government official rushing down for a talk show in East Africa has gruesomely lost his life in a disturbing accident scene.

Governor of Nyeri, Wahome Gakuru died in a ghastly motor accident in in Kabati on the Thika-Kenol highway.

The governor and his driver were rushed to Thika Level 5 Hospital and were set to be flown to Nairobi Hospital for further treatment.

Gakuru becomes the second Nyeri Governor to pass on while in office after the late Nderitu Gachagua who died last year in February at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London while undergoing treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Governor Gakuru, who is the former vision 2030 director, was travelling to Nairobi for a talk show on Inooro TV.

See images from the accident scene: