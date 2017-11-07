Jonathan Condemns Death Of British Missionary In Delta State

Former president Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to the death of British missionary Mr Ian Squire, who was kidnapped along three others in Delta state.

Former president Jonathan defined the incident as sad as well as commensurated with the British government.

Jonathan said

“I totally and unequivocally condemn the death of the British missionary and charity worker, Ian Squire, at the hands of his kidnappers.

“This is a very sad development and I sincerely extend my sympathies to the British government and Mr. Squire’s family.

“Mr. Squire was a force for good who came to extend the frontiers of love and sacrifice in Nigeria and did not deserve to be treated this way.

“I urge the authorities to fish out the perpetrators of this act of extreme wickedness and bring them to a very swift and severe justice. GEJ”

Source – Nairaland

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: