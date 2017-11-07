Thursday , 9 November 2017

Mercy Johnson and daughter, Purity, spend time with orphans (Photos)

Olayinka November 7, 2017

Nigerian actress and mother of two, Mercy Johnson Okojie, has started off the week by sharing photos of herself when she spent her special time with a group of orphaned children.

The superstar Nigerian actress posted photos of herself with a group of children who she affectionately referred to as “my children”.

“Happy Monday Friends….My total Love and Respects to every Mother who has lost a child ..May God Heal that Heart…IJN… I know it’s Monday But TBT hanging out with my Kids. Every Child is my Child.. “ wrote Mercy Johnson. Checkout Mercy Johnson Okojie’s

Instagram uploads below:

source: Instagram

 

 

2 comments

  1. patience
    November 7, 2017 at 6:24 pm

    datz very gud

    Reply
  2. patience
    November 7, 2017 at 6:27 pm

    God bless u

    Reply

