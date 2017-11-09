Friday , 10 November 2017

Mike Tyson banned entry from Chile

Former World boxing Champion, Mike Tyson was barred from entering Chile on Thursday because of his criminal record, airport police said.

Immigration police at Santiago international airport tweeted a photo of the 51-year-old former heavyweight champion being escorted by officers “re-embarking” him.

It said he was being deported for “not complying with immigration law.”

The police force explained it had the power to “prohibit the entry into the country of any foreigner who has negative records and/or convictions in their country of origin.”

In 1992, Tyson was convicted of defiling a teenaged beauty pageant contestant in his hotel room in Indianapolis, Indiana. He was sentenced to six years in prison but released on parole after serving three.

The American had travelled to Chile at the invitation of a TV channel and to take part in an advertising campaign.

Source : ( AFP)

One comment

  1. Tunde Sanusi [Tuham]
    November 10, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    Imagine!

    Something that had happened many years ago! Karma ehn

    Reply

