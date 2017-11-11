Saturday , 11 November 2017

Morocco seal ticket to Russia 2018 World Cup

Tope Alabi November 11, 2017

Two goals from Morocco in five minutes during the first half to defeat the Ivory Coast 2-0 Saturday and qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Nabil Dirar opened the scoring off a cross-c*m-shot on 25 minutes in Abidjan and Medhi Benatia doubled the lead after a corner on the half-hour.

Morocco, whose last World Cup appearance was in 1998, won Group C with 12 points followed by the Ivory Coast with eight, Gabon six and Mali four.

Source: ( AFP)

