Motor cyclists protest against Police officers

Commercial motorcyclists popularly known as Okada in Akure, Ondo State, took to the streets on Wednesday to protest against alleged incessant extortion by men of the Ondo State Police Command.

The riders embarked on the protest following an accident caused by some policemen in the area.

A witness said, “One of the policemen had stopped a motorcycle rider in order to extort money from him. The motorcyclist attempted to speed off when he fell with his two passengers. The three men sustained serious injuries, which led to the protest.”

During the protest, the motorcyclists, most of whom plied the Alagbaka/Oda/Igbatoro route, barricaded the popular Oda Road.

They alleged that men of the command attached to the Ala Police Station always stayed on the road to extort money from them.

They alleged that the police collected money ranging from N50 to N500.

The situation was, however, brought under control following the intervention of some senior police officers from the command.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Femi Joseph, said the police had treated the victims.

“We have also taken disciplinary action against the policeman alleged to have caused the accident,” he added.

Source: ( Punch Newspaper)

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: