Nollywood Actress, Funke Akindele Bello In London To Deliver Her Twins Or Triplets

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele Bello who is allegedly pregnant with twins is in London for delivery.

According to a source, “Funke Akindele is really heavy. My sister said she saw her at the hospital where she works in London on Tuesday registering. This is the 3rd she will see her. The other day she came to register but yesterday, she came to see a specialist. She said she is too big to deliver a baby so I think she is having twins or triplets. Please pray for her. I don’t want to mention the name of the hospital because my sis. can lose her job.”

Her husband, JJC Skillz has taken over the management of her social media profiles.

We wish the actress a safe delivery!

