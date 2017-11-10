Open Letter to Daddy Freeze on Tithing, Backed with Bible verses

All thanks to controvesial OAP, Daddy Freeze, the topic, “Tithing” has become a controversial issue on social media, since then, the OAP urged anyone to come at him with Bible verses and evidences from the Holy Book, The Bible.
Now, a Journalist and an IT expert, Eniola Idris, has written an open letter to the OAP. In the letter titled, ‘For you, OAP freeze, I am of the opinion that you don’t even have a match stick information about tithing’. he wrote;
I don’t like to delve into religious affairs, but my spirit keeps telling me to write about it to clearify things.
What is Tithe?
According to the dictionary, TITHE is the one tenth of annual produce or earnings,formerly taken as a tax for the support of the church and clergy.
According to the Holy Bible,which i believe in and have so much regard for, Malachi 3, verse 8-11, has a heading which says DO NOT ROB GOD. Verse 8 says “Will a man rob me? Yet you have robbed me! But you say,in what way,have we robbed you? In tithes and offerings.
Verse 9 says You are cursed with a curse,for you have robbed me,Even this whole nation.
Verse 10 says Bring all the tithes into the storehouse,That there maybe food in my house,and try me now in this, says the lord of hosts” if i will not open for you the windows of heaven and pour out for you such blessing that there maybe enough room to receive it.
Verse 11 says And i will rebuke the devourer for your sakes,so that he will not destroy the fruits of your ground nor shall the vine fail to bear fruits for you in the field.
For you, OAP Freeze, I am of the opinion that you dont even have a match stick information about tithing. I think you need a camping, some form of divine revelation about the secrets of GOD.
My bible has it in Luke Chapter 19, Verse 41 and 42 that Jesus Christ saw the city and wept over it saying if you had known,even you,especially in your day,the things that make for your peace! But now they are hidden from your eyes.
You see spiritual things are tangible! Jesus wept over the ignorance of men!!! Thats why the Bible says my people perish for lack of knowledge, You see God cannot help you beyond what you know about him. This plaque called Ignorance is what the devil is using to fight people even some believers.Yes I say so!!!
You need deep enough knowledge about tithing before delving into it. Let me put it this way. Imagine a security man advising you about your health,what drugs and foods you ought to take to treat ulcer? Does he have enough information on this subject matter? NO he doesnt! You need to see a qualified and experienced medical doctor,else you find yourself in the mortuary!
Consider KPMG hiring a professional caterer to audit her clients books? Haven’t they taking valium 5? Havent they lost that client? Ofcourse YES. Consider yourself hiring a shoe shinner on the street to develop an application for your business? Havent you failed? SURE BANKER!!
You see, you have to give what belongs to ceaser to ceaser,you need enough information on any subject matter to have a hold on it.
Lets relate this to legal matters. Do you know there are LAWYERS and there are lawyers? What distinguishes them? The level of information they have on the subject matter of ‘law’
I tell you this,there are different kinds of light.There is a light from a match stick. There is another one from a candle stick. There is another one from a lantern.
My question now is this, of what effect is a match stick light or a candle light or a lantern in a multipurpose hall in the night? Almost no effect! You need a flood light in this kind of multi purpose hall.Relating this to tithing, OAP freeze, you need flood information on tithing before you delve into religious matters.
Source – Yabaleftonline
Let me start by saying your article is filled with sentiment and still no Scriptures about Christ or his twelve disciples advocating for tithes to be paid, ..Christ on the contrary criticized how tithes was made a major act In serving God and stated that it was not important compared to Showing love and other matters. major reason God demanded tithes from the children of israel is because he saw they didn’t have the spirit of giving and benevolence. Tithes were paid to fill the house of God with food and produce so that the Levites whom God has denied any inheritance in the land will be catered for. These are to be brought to the storehouse every “3 YEARS” not monthly or annually like you said in the beginning of your article. I can elaborate but it will just take time and all… summary is to truly appreciate God, You need be extremely benevolent and giving, either by helping the poor or helping the preachers today, Just be kind and giving to the needy. does not necessarily mean tithes or ten percent. because when you help your neighbor you automatically appreciate what God has given you. so it’s not by tithes alone. there’s a whole lot you don’t know. you speak of ignorance and accuse someone else of being ignorant. Yet you fail to realize that the majority today do not follow the teaching of Christ. let me emphasize so you can understand “THE TEACHINGS OF CHRIST” no one else is more important. you can quote other Scriptures if you like, but Christ is the author and finisher of our faith. The “ONLY” way through which we can serve God. so I wonder why you would leave the teachings of Christ and choose the old religion as your way to serve God. kindly try to read Mathew chapter 5,6, 7,8…these are Christ teachings you won’t hear in churches because It goes against what they do in churches….read it all….and I pray God opens your eyes to see how many have derailed from the teachings of Christ . I don’t bother too much about reading old testament. reason is this. Christ is enough, he has paved the way for the holy Spirit to be my life. all I need is his teachings for wisdom and knowledge. unless you are going to tell me Christ’s work was not complete , that he didn’t finish his work, that his teachings were not up to date. but if you agree with me that Christ finished his work here on Earth then you’d see how many have being deceived. kindly read Mathew chapter 5,6,7,8….for starters to really see how different the teaching of Christ is from what we hear today. God bless you.
Tithe is real but many people who claimed to be men of God are using tithe for business. Many of them are not there to serve God but just business purpose. I paid tithe and there is profit in paying tithes. God please help us to understand.