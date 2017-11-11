‘Is Pastor Adeboye God?’ – Daddy Freeze replies Apostle Suleiman

Self-acclaimed leader of the Free the Sheeple movement, OAP Daddy Freeze has replied Apostle Suleiman after the pastor chastised him for daring to drag whether it’s right to pay tithes or not with Pastor Adeboye.

You recall, Pastor Adeboye had veered into the controversy on tithe anchored by media personality Daddy Freeze and told his church members to pay their tithes to avoid God’s wrath.

An instruction Daddy Freeze questioned in a now viral reply and asked Pastor Adeboye if that’s was what the Bible really teaches.

Apostle Suleiman, the President of the Omega Fire Ministries worldwide (OFM), stepped in; asked Freeze how dare he reply Pastor Adeboye and warned him to stay off preaching and stick to his field, adding that tithe and offering were not used to buy expensive jets.

Daddy Freeze, in his new reply to Apostle Suleiman, wants to know if Pastor Adeboye is God. Read what he wrote below:

Dear apostle Suleiman, the leader of the #FreeNation greets you and brings glad tidings.

It would have gladdened my heart profoundly, and done the body of Christ much eminence, if you had shed some scriptural light on the tithing issue, as against going down the well worn path of sentimental and emotional blackmail your ‘elders’ have familiarized us with.

In 2017, Nigerian Pentecostal Christianity can no longer lean on the seemingly weak foundations it was established upon, as the numbers are clearly not adding up, hence the need for the #FreeTheSheeple movement to be birthed, to question conventional wisdom and challenge obtuse doctrines.

You made a statement that I find disheartening. According to you, “The GO corrected a wrong notion and I dared to respond to him”. Let me ask you, is he God? Or do I look like those people kissing and hugging his empty chair as seen in that forlorn video that went viral?

With all accorded respect sir, I have EVERY RIGHT, to demand an explanation for a doctrine that is evidently not in symphony with the teachings of Christ, or in synchrony with Biblical scripture.

Therefore, until either you, or anyone else provides conclusive biblical clarification, for why your churches collect tithe, despite the glaring contradiction that your first teachers and pastors, the 12 disciples and the churches they set up never did, this matter would linger.

About the debate you have suggested I’m all up for it, let’s communicate the venue and have this addressed once and for the last time.

I do extend my utmost regards and kind considerations. ~FRZ

-Punch

