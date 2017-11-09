‘Please go home’ – Ebonyi State Gov. Umahi tells pregnant laborer mixing concrete after giving her 200k

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state went emotional after he spotted a heavily pregnant woman labourer while inspecting the ongoing mushroom farm project in Abakaliki.

The woman identified as Gloria Nwankwo, from Ishieke, Izzi L. G. A. was among the labourers mixing concrete. He walked to the expectant mother, and ordered her to go home, adding that her condition was not good for such tasking job.

He also made an instant donation of N200 ,000 for the woman to start any business of her choice to enable her take care of her unborn child.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address: