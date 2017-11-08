Thursday , 9 November 2017

Regina Daniels Stuns In Matriculation Gown (Photos)

Olayinka November 8, 2017

Teen Nollywood Actress, Regina Daniels is the daughter of Veteran Actress, Rita Daniels. Its safe to say The young actress is one of the most sought after actresses in the Industry, especially with an advantage of age to her side.

Regina Daniels who just got admitted to one university in east, took to her Instagram page to share some cute photos of herself wearing her matriculation grown.

The actress who wasn’t present at the school matriculation shares the below photos

The actress is yet to disclose her university but all we could gather is that the school is situated in the eastern part of nigeria.

See photos below….

source: Stargist

4 comments

  1. Bullamson Jazzy
    November 8, 2017 at 7:41 pm

    very nice baby i salute you

    Reply
  2. Daniel Okafor
    November 8, 2017 at 8:37 pm

    i sight u my dear name sake

    Reply
  3. collins
    November 8, 2017 at 9:55 pm

    what about when she is in toilet? rubbish post.

    Reply

