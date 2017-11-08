Thursday , 9 November 2017

Rochas Okorocha confirms visit of Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf

Tope Alabi November 8, 2017

Weeks  after a national outrage over the unveiling of a multi-million naira statue of South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma, the Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha is set to Unveil the statue of another African president leader.

It was reported that Okorocha’s latest statue, a monument of President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf of Liberia, is scheduled to be unveiled on November 9.

The statue and two others, including that of Zuma, occupy a pride of place at Freedom Square on Wetheral Road in the Imo State capital.

Zuma’s 30-feet statue was said to have cost N520m.

Okorocha displayed Johnson-Sirleaf’s statue on his twitter handle, saying that the Liberian leader would be honoured during her visit to Imo on November 9.

“The Liberia President, Mrs. Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf is set to arrive our dear Imo State for a two-day working visit on Thursday, 9 Nov. 2017,” Okorocha tweeted via his official handle.

 

    This Okorocha self

