So Sad! Man Set To Be Buried On His Wedding Day In Anambra

This is very sad. A man is set to be buried on the day which is supposed to be one of the happiest days of his life – his wedding day. The 33-year-old man, Victor Chijioke Ezenwa, who is meant to tie the knot to his longtime girlfriend in Umunya, Oyi local government area of Anambra state on Saturday, November 11 (tomorrow) – passed away and is to be buried tomorrow at his village in Anambra state.May his soul rest in peace.