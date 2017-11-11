South African socialite Zodwa Wabantu goes pantless at award, shows off her v*gina (photos)

South African socialite Zodwa Wabantu who is quite popular for not wearing underwear, just suffered a massive wardrobe malfunction at an event.
The South African musician wore an emerald lace with hip-high slit that left very little to the imagination at the 2017 Feather Awards held last night.
At the end of the ceremony, she won Drama Queen of the Year.
This Zodwa Wabantu v**ina publicity is a disgrace and disgust of South Africa and Africa as a continent. Someone is making money out of the poor girl/lady. We are embarrassing ourselves.