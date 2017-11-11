South African socialite Zodwa Wabantu goes pantless at award, shows off her v*gina (photos)

South African socialite Zodwa Wabantu who is quite popular for not wearing underwear, just suffered a massive wardrobe malfunction at an event.

The South African musician wore an emerald lace with hip-high slit that left very little to the imagination at the 2017 Feather Awards held last night.

At the end of the ceremony, she won Drama Queen of the Year.

