Saturday , 11 November 2017

South African socialite Zodwa Wabantu goes pantless at award, shows off her v*gina (photos)

Young November 11, 2017

South African socialite Zodwa Wabantu who is quite popular for not wearing underwear, just suffered a massive wardrobe malfunction at an event.

The South African musician wore an emerald lace with hip-high slit that left very little to the imagination at the 2017 Feather Awards held last night.

At the end of the ceremony, she won Drama Queen of the Year.

Get Our Top Stories Everyday, Enter Your Email Address:

Tags

Check Also

Actress Ada Slim reacts to death threat report Tonto Dikeh reportedly issued to Nigerian designer

Nollywood actress and film maker Ada Slim has reacted to the chat between Kokun and …

One comment

  1. Siphiwe
    November 11, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    This Zodwa Wabantu v**ina publicity is a disgrace and disgust of South Africa and Africa as a continent. Someone is making money out of the poor girl/lady. We are embarrassing ourselves.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


Notice: Undefined index: enable_manual_switch_in_footer in /home2/informng/public_html/wp-content/plugins/mobile-smart/mobile-smart.php on line 946