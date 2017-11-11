Saturday , 11 November 2017

South African socialite Zodwa Wabantu pantless at award, shows off her private part (photos)

OGA November 11, 2017

Controversial South African socialite and singer, Zodwa Wabantu, who won the ‘Drama Queen’ Award of the Year at the 2017 Feather Awards held last night, left us all stunned with what she wore to the event.

Zodwa Wabantu who wore an emerald lace with hip-high slit, attended the event pantless and couldn’t stop showing off what she’s got. Here are photos below;

One comment

  1. huse
    November 11, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    this is foolishness and madness. she is a disgrace to womanhood.

    Reply

