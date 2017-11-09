‘Thank God for a lovely family’ – Actor Keneth Okonkwo says as he shares wife’s sweet birthday message to him

Veteran Nollywood Actor, Keneth Okonkwo whose birthday was 3 days ago, took to his Instagram page to share the lovely piece his wife wrote for him on his birthday.

Read his post below…

Thank God for a lovely family. My wife blew my mind with this lovely tribute on my birthday:

“The Lord bless you and keep you;

The Lord make his face shine upon you and be gracious unto you;

The Lord lift up his countenance upon you, and give you peace.

Numbers 6v 24-26

I still recall the first moment that I looked into your eyes and knew that our connection was phenomenally special; every moment spent with you has been truly exceptional. We develop courage every day by surviving difficult times and challenging adversity. You are a true gift of God and I love you more and more every passing day.

You are…….

My flame, my best friend, my buddy buddy, my confidant, my crush, my joy, my honey, my laughter, my soul mate, my shoulder, my strength, my spark, my desire, my dearest, my love, my passion, my treasure, my everything, my one and only,

and …… my wish for you is to have the best of everything in life; that life becomes all that you want it to be;

Stagger not…….Rom 4v20

Giving praise …… Psa 56v4&10,

Everything in this world has limit but my love for you is limitless… HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY DARLING!!!!”

I feel so blessed to have her. God will grant your family peace and love forever IJN