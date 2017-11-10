“I Think I’m Cursed When It Comes To Relationships’-Wizkids Ex, Justine Skye

Wizkid’s Ex, Justine Skye, Says She’s Cursed When it Comes to Relationships and Fans have been reacting.

The American singer, Justine Skye revealed that she has never been lucky when it comes to relationships.

Posting on her Twitter last night, she said, “I think I’m cursed when it comes to relationships, lol.” And this has stirred major reactions from her millions of fans spread across the globe



Recall that in June 2016, she began hinting at being in a relationship with the Ojuelegba singer, Wizkid, flooding her SnapChat with posts about them. The Nigerian star confirmed their status the following month, when they stepped out together for the One Africa Music Festival held in Brooklyn.

However, by December, rumours of their breakup surfaced, and it gained momentum after Skye took to Twitter to moan about falling in love with the wrong person.”I don’t mind, you ain’t mine,” she began, adding, “falling in love is embarrassing. You don’t know your own strength until you need to use them.”

Justine Skye moved on from the Wizkid drama, and by March of this year, there were rumours that she was dating basketball Star Justise Winslow after she flaunted him on her social media.

Now, Justine is back on Twitter talking about failing at relationships, and this has many of her fans worried. However, the most interesting response comes from former EFCC Twitter handler, the famous F. Shaw Fisher; dude is out there aiming his shot at Justine. LOL.

Check out his response to her heartfelt post:

