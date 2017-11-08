Unconsious Man Dumped By The Roadside By An Ambulance After A General Hospital Refused To Admit Him

An unconscious man was dumped by the roadside in Lagos after a general hospital refused to admit him allegedly due to lack of bed space.

According to reports, the man had Intravenous drip attached to his hand and was left unsupervised at Fagbola street, Cele Bus Stop, opposite Oando Filling Station, behind Diamond Bank, Akowonjo in Lagos state.

An eyewitness who spoke exclusively to LIB, the man collapsed by the roadside on Tuesday afternoon and was rushed to a government hospital by passersby later that day.

At the hospital, he was given first aid to resuscitate him but they refused to admit him on the grounds that there was no bed space for him.

At night, at about 8 p.m., an ambulance belonging to the Alimosho local government returned him to the spot where he slumped and abandoned him there.

He’s been lying on the road since yesterday. No one knows his identity or how to get across to members of his family.

-LIB

