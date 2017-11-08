This Video Of A Pastor’s Entrance Will Leave You Shook (Watch)

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, something new comes out of the woodworks. We thought we had seen it all with lavish pastors when a picture surfaced of a pastor literally sitting on a throne in his church.
We hadn’t recovered from that when bottles of ‘Jesus’ blood’ were being sold in another church.
As if that wasn’t enough to scar our timelines, a picture of ‘tithe ATMs’ with a pastor’s face on it surfaced and now this…
While we may not always agree with Daddy Freeze and his controversial opinions, videos like the one above have us thinking that maybe the outspoken OAP does have a point. This pastor is literally walking on a red carpet! A red carpet!
Meanwhile, there is a presenter covering the pastor’s entrance before praise and worship for whatever reason. There’s also a convoy of motorcycle riders and horses leading the way for the man of God. You can’t make up this stuff if you wanted to.
Source – TheNet
We are seeing strange with pastors but its never a surprise because this are last days. People will be lover of worldly pleasure & not remembering GOD